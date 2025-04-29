'War criminal!': Protesters tell Israeli minister in US Capitol

Pro-Palestinian protesters confronted Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

"War Criminal!" shouted the protesters.

Muslims gathered to participate in US Council of Muslim Organizations' 10th Annual National Muslim Advocacy Day at the Capitol, where they pushed for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an end to genocide in the besieged enclave.

As part of his US visit, Ben-Gvir was at the Capitol to meet some lawmakers.

The protesters cried: "Shame on you!" and "Free Free Palestine!"

According to the social media videos, Ben-Gvir screamed at the protesters and pushed through his security guards to approach them. He later entered the office of a member of Congress.

Far-right Ben-Gvir's US visit sparks opposing demonstrations, including during a speaking event in Manhattan, New York City on Thursday.

He claimed Wednesday that US Republicans back his call for bombing food and aid stores in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.





