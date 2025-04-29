RUSSIAN DRONE ATTACK INJURES AT LEAST 20 IN UKRAINES KHARKIV

Russian drones hit a high-rise apartment block, a medical facility and private homes late on Tuesday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring at least 20 people, some seriously, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"There have been 16 strikes on Kharkiv," Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "A high-rise apartment block was hit as were private homes, a medical facility and civil infrastructure."

Terekhov said several areas of the city centre had been targeted -- the apartment building was hit in the Slobidskyi district along with a private house in Saltivskyi district.

Kharkiv remained uncaptured in the early weeks of the war, when Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to advance on the capital Kyiv.

More than three years into the conflict, it has been a frequent target of air attacks, while Russian forces concentrated their ground advances on the Donbas region in the east of the country.









