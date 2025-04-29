US to step back as mediators in Russia, Ukraine war if there is no progress: State Department

The US will step back as mediators between Russia and Ukraine if there is no progress to end the war, the State Department said Tuesday.

"I do have something I can tell you that the Secretary (of State Marco Rubio) said to me about the situation just a short time ago.

"We are now at a time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end this conflict. How we proceed from here is a decision that belongs now to the President (Donald Trump). If there is no progress, we will step back as mediators in this process," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.