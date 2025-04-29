POLICE SHOOTING NEAR SHOPPING MALL IN CANADAS CAPITAL

 Contact Us
Published April 29,2025
There was a police-involved shooting Tuesday near a busy shopping mall in downtown Ottawa, the capital of Canada, according to authorities.

The incident happened outside the Rideau Centre, a major commercial hub.

"The doors to the Rideau Centre are locked. There is no active threat to public safety. No outstanding suspects," Ottawa police wrote on X.

A CBC news report said a spokesperson stated that paramedics treated an adult man at the scene for multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to hospital in critical condition.

Further updates are expected.