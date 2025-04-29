Italian firms should see Türkiye as gateway to Asia, Mideast, Africa: President Erdoğan

 Contact Us
"Just as Turkish companies see Italy as a gateway to Europe, Italian companies should see Türkiye as a gateway to Asia, the Middle East, and Africa." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday during a business forum in Rome.

Published April 29,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday urged Italian companies to see Türkiye as a gateway to Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, just like Turkish firms see Italy as a gateway to Europe.

Türkiye's economy continues to grow despite conflict and wars in the region, as well as the devastating earthquake of 2023, Erdoğan said during a business forum in Rome.

Ankara is determined to implement its economic program, Erdoğan said, adding that it is committed to both improving the investment climate and implementing structural reforms.