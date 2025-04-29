Zelensky urges stronger Three Seas security, warns of new Russian threats

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged deeper regional cooperation Tuesday in energy, security and logistics through the Three Seas Initiative and warned that new threats could emerge from Russia amid growing instability, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Addressing the 10th anniversary of the Three Seas Summit, Zelensky cited recent near-blackouts in Spain and Portugal as a sign that Europe's critical infrastructure remains dangerously vulnerable. "Such a massive failure is a challenge we must answer together," he said.

The Iberian Peninsula suffered its worst blackout in modern history Monday shortly after midday, with nearly all of mainland Spain and Portugal without power.

By midnight, 61% of the power demand in Spain had been restored. By Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced 99.95% of the country's electricity supply had been recovered.

Ukraine, he noted, has developed unique expertise in protecting energy systems under wartime conditions, and stands ready to share its experience with partners.

Zelensky proposed a three-pronged strategy: strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure, building backup energy and communication networks across the region and improving transportation links between the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic seas to ensure swift crisis response.

"We must design our infrastructure with emergency support routes in mind," he said, warning that Russia continues to pose immediate risks and the region cannot afford complacency.

Looking ahead, Zelensky warned that Russia could exploit upcoming military exercises in Belarus to launch new operations. "Ukraine? Lithuania? Poland? We must be ready," he said.

Ukraine offered closer collaboration through intelligence sharing, defense industry projects and enhanced coordination among national security advisors.

The Three Seas Initiative is a platform for cooperation between the presidents of several countries located between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black seas. It aims to strengthen the cohesion of the European Union by strengthening the infrastructural, energy and economic cooperation of the countries in Central Europe.

The 10th anniversary Three Seas Summit is being held in Warsaw from April 28 - 29 with high-level delegations from more than 20 countries.