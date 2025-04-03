Hundreds of Israelis protest at Tel Aviv airport ahead of Netanyahu’s visit to Hungary

Hundreds of Israelis protested on Wednesday in front of Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Hungary, demanding the release of captives held by Palestinian factions in Gaza, the Israeli Army Radio said.

Protesters carried banners calling for the "immediate" return of Israeli captives held by Hamas, the broadcaster added.

Netanyahu's visit to Hungary is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The families of the Israeli captives said they are "horrified" by Tel Aviv's announcement of expanding its military assault on the Gaza Strip to seize more areas, warning that this move "endangers the lives" of their relatives held by Palestinian factions.

In a statement, the families asked: "Has it been decided to sacrifice the hostages for the sake of seizing (Palestinian) land?"

"Instead of implementing the agreement to release the hostages and ending the war, the Israeli government is sending more soldiers into Gaza to fight in the same areas where they have already fought repeatedly," added the statement.

Israel on Wednesday announced expanding its military campaign on the Gaza Strip to seize more territories in the course of its genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

In the past two days, the Israeli army issued several evacuation orders to Palestinians from areas in northern and southern Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian conditions of people.

Israel began a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18 and has killed more than 1,000 victims and injured over 2,000, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Before the resumption of its genocide in Gaza, Israel also closed Gaza crossings in early March, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid and goods to people in the Palestinian enclave.

More than 50,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.