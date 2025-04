Turkish foreign minister meets US counterpart in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Thursday with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in the Belgian capital of Brussels, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan also held separate meetings with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna as part of a NATO foreign ministers meeting, the ministry wrote on X.

No further details were disclosed.