UN official warns of 'high and increasing risk' of atrocity crimes in Gaza

Internally displaced Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, 03 April 2025, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for areas in the northern and eastern Gaza Strip. (EPA)

The UN on Thursday warned of the "high and increasing risk" of atrocity crimes in the Gaza Strip, condemning Israel's continued military operations and blockade of the Palestinian territory.

"The temporary relief of the ceasefire, which gave Palestinians a moment to breathe, has been shattered," High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told the Security Council.

Turk criticized Israel's relentless bombardment of residential buildings, hospitals and schools.

"There was no let-up, even as Palestinian families celebrated Eid," he said, referring to the festival that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

He expressed alarm about the recent killings of 15 medical personnel and humanitarian aid workers, which "raise further concerns over the commission of war crimes."

"There must be an independent, prompt and thorough investigation into the killings, and those responsible for any violation of international law must be held to account," he stressed.

Noting that half of Gaza is under mandatory evacuation orders or has been declared a no-go zone, Turk warned that "these orders fail to comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law."

Turk also condemned Israel's blockade on vital aid. "The blockade and siege imposed on Gaza amount to collective punishment and may also amount to the use of starvation as a method of war."

Expressing concern about statements by Israeli officials advocating the annexation of the territory and the forced transfer of Palestinians, Turk said the rhetoric "raises grave concerns about the commission of international crimes."

Turning to the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Turk said Israeli operations have "killed hundreds of people, destroyed entire refugee camps and displaced over 40,000 Palestinians."

He urged the "immediate restoration of the ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza," warning that "there is a high and increasing risk that atrocity crimes are being committed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

"All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally," he said, adding that Israel must refrain from any act that could amount to the "forcible transfer" of Gaza's population.

"The last 18 months of violence have made abundantly clear that there is no military path out of this crisis," Turk emphasized.

He stressed that "the only way forward is a political settlement, based on two states living side by side in equal dignity and rights, in line with UN resolutions and international law."