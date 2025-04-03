Prince Harry hopes charity commission’s probe will uncover ‘blatant lies’

Prince Harry expressed hope that an investigation by the Charity Commission that was opened Thursday into Sentebale, the charity he co-founded, will uncover the truth following a boardroom dispute that led to his resignation.

The Duke of Sussex claimed "blatant lies" have been told amid the turmoil.

The Charity Commission confirmed it opened a regulatory compliance case into Sentebale after receiving concerns about its governance.

The probe follows the recent resignations of Prince Harry and several trustees, who left in a dispute with the chairwoman Sophie Chandauka.

The trustees demanded Chandauka's resignation, a move backed by Harry and his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The Duke of Sussex described the "heartbreaking" situation and emphasized his hope that the investigation would "unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign."

"From the inception of Sentebale nearly 20 years ago, Prince Seeiso and I have had a clear goal: to support the children and young people in Southern Africa in memory of our mothers," Harry said in a statement.

"What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal.

"We remain hopeful this will allow for the charity to be put in the right hands immediately, for the sake of the communities we serve," he said.

Sentebale, founded in 2006 in memory of Harry's mother, Princess Diana, and Prince Seeiso's mother, aims to support vulnerable children and young people, particularly those affected by HIV and AIDS in southern Africa.

The Charity Commission's investigation will assess concerns raised to determine whether further action is required.