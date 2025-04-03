Finland deplores Israeli killing of humanitarian workers in Gaza

Finland voiced concern on Thursday about an Israeli attack that killed 15 humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip.

It demanded a thorough investigation.

"Attacks on humanitarian workers are clearly prohibited under international humanitarian law," the Foreign Ministry wrote on X. "The incident must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible held accountable."

At least 408 aid workers, including 280 UN staff, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023, according to reports.

More than 50,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.