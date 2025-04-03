YOU CANT ANNEX OTHER COUNTRIES, DENMARK TELLS US AMID GREENLAND ROW

'You can't annex other countries,' Denmark tells US amid Greenland row

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday reiterated a clear message to the US that it will not accept the annexation of Greenland at any cost.

"You can't annex other countries," she said in English to ensure her message resonates across the Atlantic in a press conference with her Greenland counterpart, state news media outlet DR reported.

Frederiksen underlined Denmark's increasing investment in Arctic security and welcomed a stronger American presence—particularly in Greenland.

"If you would like to be more present in Greenland, then Greenland and Denmark are ready," she said. "If you would like to strengthen security in the Arctic, as we would like, then let's do it together."

Frederiksen also expressed readiness for a closer dialogue with the US administration. "We want a close and proper dialogue," she said, adding that Denmark has respected Greenland's recent election process and is now in a position to negotiate with Washington.

However, she drew a clear line regarding sovereignty, saying: "You can't annex other countries. National borders, state sovereignty, and territorial integrity are rooted in international law.

"These are fundamental principles established after World War II so that small countries don't have to fear big ones."

GREENLAND ISSUE



Greenland, the world's largest island, has been part of the Kingdom of Denmark since the 18th century and was granted home rule in 1979.

Situated between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, it is rich in minerals and strategically located.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory. A survey conducted in January found that 85% of Greenland's population opposes joining the US.

Recently, Greenland's Prime Minister-elect Jens-Frederik Nielsen urged European countries to stand with the territory, asserting that it is not for sale.

"Stand with us and make clear that Greenland is not and will never be for sale. Greenland is run by the Greenlandic people, and that will never change," Nielsen told Anadolu.