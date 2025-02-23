Israel delays prisoners’ release until Hamas agrees to free more hostages

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced Sunday that the release of Palestinian prisoners will be delayed "until the release of the next hostages is guaranteed."

"It has been decided to delay the release of the terrorists planned for yesterday until the release of the next hostages is ensured, without the degrading ceremonies," it said.

Hamas's repeated violations of a ceasefire-hostage deal were cited as the reason for the postponement.

The release of Palestinian prisoners is expected to take place when the next round of hostages are released.









