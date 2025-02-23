Israeli army raises military readiness near Gaza as ceasefire tensions grow

Israel's military increased its operational readiness near the Gaza Strip on Sunday amid ongoing tensions over the fragile ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army announced.

"Following a situational assessment, it was decided to increase the operational readiness in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement, while clarifying that "no changes to the Home Front Command guidelines" were being made.

Simultaneously, restrictions in Gaza border communities were lifted, allowing for full activities in the region.

The escalation comes as Israel delays the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners, a key condition of the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, under which Hamas freed six Israeli captives. The Israeli government claimed the delay was due to "humiliating hostage handovers."

In response, Hamas suspended all negotiations, insisting that the agreed-upon prisoners must first be freed.

"There will be no talks with the (Israeli) enemy through mediators before the release of the prisoners agreed upon in swap for the six Israeli captives," said Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi.

The Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal took effect last month, halting Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,300 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.