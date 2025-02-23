Israel plans to bar freed Palestinians from entering Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque in Ramadan

Israel plans to prevent Palestinians freed under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem during the fasting month of Ramadan, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said police will not allow Palestinians released from jails during the past weeks to enter the flashpoint site during Ramadan, which is set to begin next week.

KAN said police will deploy 3,000 personnel every day at checkpoints leading to East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque during the fasting month.

The broadcaster said police recommended granting only 10,000 permits for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

Permits will be given to men over 55 and women over 50, KAN said.

Every year, Palestinians face Israel's restrictive measures that limit their entry into the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan amid military escalation in the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners were released in return for several Israeli captives under the Gaza ceasefire deal, which came into effect last month.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

The International Court of Justice declared in July that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.