Celtics hold off Knicks, extend win streak to five

Jayson Tatum had 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to five games with a 118-105 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown added 24 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics, who have also won nine of their past 10. Boston received 19 points from Derrick White, 15 from Kristaps Porzingis and 14 from Jrue Holiday. White, who was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

New York, which trailed by 27 in the third quarter, was within four points following a Karl-Anthony Towns 3-pointer with 11:32 to play, but the Celtics pulled away to lead by 20 with 3:54 remaining.

The Celtics entered the game second in the Eastern Conference standings, three games ahead of the third-place Knicks. Boston made 17 of 44 shots from 3-point range and outrebounded New York 49-40.

Towns led New York with 24 points and 18 rebounds. He left the game with an apparent leg injury midway through the fourth quarter but returned minutes later. Jalen Brunson tossed in 22 points for the Knicks.

Josh Hart returned after missing New York's last two games with a knee injury. He had 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes. Mikal Bridges (14) and OG Anunoby (10) also scored in double figures for New York.

The Knicks are 0-3 against the Celtics this season.

The Celtics led 38-19 after one quarter and 64-43 at halftime. Boston's 21-point halftime advantage was its largest lead in the first half, when the Knicks shot 16 of 48 from the field (33.3 percent).

Boston led 77-50 after Tatum made a 3-pointer with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter, but the Knicks scored 23 of the next 28 points to trim their deficit to nine points. Brunson capped the third-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer that sliced Boston's lead to 89-82 entering the fourth. Brunson scored 15 of his 22 points in the third.









