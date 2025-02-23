GERMANYS MERZ TAKES AIM AT US INTERFERENCE, PLEDGES EUROPEAN UNITY

German conservative leaderpledged to help Europe achieve "real independence from the US" on defence in stark remarks hours after his centre-right CDU/CSU bloc won Sunday's parliamentary election, making him the presumptive next chancellor."For me, the absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can achieve real independence from the US," said the CDU/CSU leader."I did not think I would have to say this in a television programme, but after Donald Trump's statements last week at the latest, it is clear that ... this administration is largely indifferent to the fate of Europe," added Merz, who has long been seen as a champion of US-German ties.Merz even went as far as to question whether NATO will continue to be relevant in its current format, "or if we need to develop independent European defence capabilities much faster.""That is my absolute priority, and I have absolutely no illusions about what is happening in America," Merz said.Merz took aim at Musk's interventions in the German election campaign, comparing them to interference from Russia."The interventions from Washington were no less dramatic and drastic and ultimately outrageous than the interventions we have seen from Moscow," he said. "We are under so much pressure from two sides that my absolute priority now really is to create unity in Europe."