Merz rules out coalition with far-right AfD

German conservative leader Friedrich Merz ruled out a coalition with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party after declaring victory in parliamentary elections Sunday.

According to the latest projections, Merz's conservative alliance comprising the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) received 28.6% of the vote, while the AfD came in second with 20.4%.

In an interview Sunday with public broadcaster ZDF, Merz emphasized that a coalition with the AfD is "out of the question."

CSU party leader Markus Soder said a coalition with the AfD would "turn our country into a vassal state of Moscow."

Merz also criticized the AfD regarding its Russia policy, saying that when it comes to Ukraine, the AfD has "not a single critical word to say about Russia."

Merz stressed that this does not reflect the values of the CDU/CSU, and that is why a coalition is "completely out of the question."

He pointed out that the CDU/CSU had "very clearly won the election," adding: "We do not know at the moment how this federal government can come about."

However, he added that he hopes "for one coalition partner and not two."

Merz nevertheless emphasized that he is aiming to form a government quickly.

"We now have just under eight weeks until Easter, and I think that should be enough time, at most enough time, to form a government in Germany," he said.

"In any case, forming a government will be difficult. This country has been without a majority since Nov. 6. The world is not waiting for us," he added.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) is currently in third place with 16.3% of the vote, according to the latest projections.

During an interview with ZDF, Scholz said he is neither seeking a role in the new government nor does he want to take part in the upcoming coalition negotiations.