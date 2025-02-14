Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon in new ceasefire violation

Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, violating a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, the country's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The agency said the first strike targeted an area between the towns of Deir Seryan and Yohmor al-Shaqif in Nabatiyeh district, while the second hit a location between the towns of Yater and Zebqine in Tyre district.

In a statement, the Israeli military claimed the strikes were carried out based on intelligence from its Northern Command and targeted military sites of the Hezbollah group containing weapons and rocket launchers that posed a direct threat to Israel's home front.

There has been no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli statement.

Despite repeated ceasefire violations, the Israeli military has insisted that "Israel remains committed to the understandings, and will operate to prevent any attempt of rearmament or rebuilding of forces by Hezbollah."

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending months of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.

As the new deadline approaches, Israel has signaled further delays.

On Wednesday, the military said it was "extending the implementation period of the agreement."

Lebanon has reported 930 Israeli ceasefire violations since Nov. 27 in which 73 people have been killed and 265 injured.

Israel's military operations in Lebanon have killed 4,104 people and injured 16,890, including women and children, while displacing around 1.4 million people since October 2023.