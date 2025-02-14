KREMLIN DISMISSES UKRAINES ACCUSATION THAT RUSSIA ATTACKED CHORNOBYL NUCLEAR PLANT

The Kremlin on Friday dismissed as a "provocation" accusations by Ukraine that a Russian drone had damaged the containment shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant overnight.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he did not have precise information on the alleged incident but that Russia does not attack nuclear infrastructure.

"The Russian military doesn't do that. They don't. This is most likely just another provocation," Peskov said.

"That's exactly what the Kyiv regime like to do and sometimes, in fact, does not shy away from doing."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the U.N.'s nuclear energy watchdog both said that radiation levels remained normal after the incident, which came as top U.S., Ukrainian and European officials gathered at the Munich Security Conference to discuss the war in Ukraine.























