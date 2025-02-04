ICJ ALLOWS OIC TO JOIN CASE ON ISRAELS OBLIGATIONS IN OCCUPIED PALESTINIAN TERRITORY

ICJ allows OIC to join case on Israel's obligations in Occupied Palestinian Territory

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday granted the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) permission to participate in the advisory proceedings concerning Israel's obligations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"The International Court of Justice has authorized the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), at its request, to participate in the advisory proceedings on the Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations and Third States in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the court said in a statement.

The decision follows the OIC's request to contribute to the case, which was initiated by the UN General Assembly.

Acting ICJ President Judge Julia Sebutinde stated that the OIC is likely to provide relevant information on the legal question before the court, under Article 66 of the ICJ Statute, according to the statement.

The OIC, therefore, has been authorized to submit a written statement by the deadline of Feb. 28 as set by the court.

The court has not yet determined the subsequent procedural steps in the case.

The advisory proceedings are part of broader legal efforts to examine Israel's responsibilities under international law regarding its actions in the Palestinian territories.

The OIC, a 57-member bloc representing Muslim-majority countries, has consistently advocated for Palestinian rights and has taken an active role in international legal and diplomatic efforts on the issue.

The ICJ's advisory opinions, while not legally binding, carry significant weight in international law and diplomacy, often influencing global discussions on contentious geopolitical matters.