‘Thank you to Al-Qassam Brigades for the good treatment’: Released Israeli soldiers says to Hamas’ armed wing fighters

Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas armed wing, released a video Saturday that showed four Israeli female soldiers who were freed earlier in the day, expressing gratitude in Arabic to Palestinian factions for their humane treatment during their captivity and for safeguarding their lives despite intense Israeli bombings.

The video on Telegram shows the soldiers inside a vehicle as they were being transported for the handover to the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of a ceasefire agreement between the Palestine resistance group and Israel.

Before the handover, the soldiers expressed appreciation for the good treatment they received from the Al-Qassam Brigades.

One said, "As salamu alaykum, thank you to Al-Qassam Brigades for the good treatment."

"Thank you for the food, drinks, and clothes," said another.

A third thanked the fighters for "protecting us and shielding us from the bombing."

And a fourth expressed hope that the day would be "a happy day for everyone."

At the end of the video, the soldiers were seen chanting loudly "January 25" -- their release date. The footage was filmed near the Gaza shore before the handover.

Some 200 Palestinian prisoners were also released Saturday in exchange for the four soldiers.

Under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, Israel is now set to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor area that separates northern Gaza from its south, allowing displaced Palestinians to return to the north.

The first six-week phase of the agreement took effect Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

On the first day of the ceasefire, Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees in return for three Israeli captives set free by Hamas.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of untold numbers of elderly people, women and children.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

