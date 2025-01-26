Palestinian presidency rejects call by Trump to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, calls it ‘red line'

The Palestinian Presidency on Sunday firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's stated proposal to displace Palestinians from Gaza, calling such plans a "blatant violation of the red lines."

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the presidency emphasized that the Palestinian people "will never abandon their land or their holy sites, and we will not allow the repetition of the catastrophes (Nakba) of 1948 and 1967. Our people will remain steadfast and will not leave their homeland."

Palestine also praised Egypt and Jordan for similarly rejecting another forced resettlement of the Palestinian people.

"The Palestinian people and their leadership categorically reject any policies or actions aimed at undermining the unity of the Palestinian land, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem," the presidency added.

Trump on Saturday said "we (should) just clean out" the Gaza Strip and resettle its Palestinian population in Egypt and Jordan.