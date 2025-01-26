US TRUMP, UKS STARMER DISCUSS IMPORTANCE OF WORKING TOGETHER FOR SECURITY IN THE MIDDLE EAST

US' Trump, UK's Starmer discuss 'importance of working together for security in the Middle East'

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a phone call on Sunday, a UK government statement said.

Starmer "paid tribute to President Trump's role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza," according to the statement.

Trump welcomed the recent release of a British Israeli hostage under the ceasefire deal, and the two leaders also "discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East."

The two leaders stressed the importance of the close and warm ties between the UK and US, and the president spoke of his respect and affection for the Royal Family.

The US president and British premier "agreed to meet soon and looked forward to further discussions then," according to the statement.

Trump also offered condolences to Starmer on his recently deceased brother, and Starmer congratulated the president on his recent inauguration.

In recognition of the "special relationship" between the US and Britain, after taking office, US presidents typically have their first phone call with the UK leadership.