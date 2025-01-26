UN peacekeeping mission demands Israel avoid firing at civilians in southern Lebanon

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) called on the Israeli army on Sunday to avoid firing at civilians in southern Lebanon.

At least 15 people were killed and 83 others injured by Israeli army fire on Sunday as displaced civilians were trying to return to their areas in southern Lebanon, according to local authorities.

"The IDF (Israeli army) must avoid firing at civilians within Lebanese territory," UNIFIL said in a statement.

"Further violence risks undermining the fragile security situation in the area and prospects for stability ushered in by the cessation of hostilities and the formation of a Government in Lebanon," it warned.

UNIFIL said its forces are being deployed across the mission's area of operations upon a request from the Lebanese army "to monitor the situation and help prevent any further escalation."

It, however, said that the management of crowds "remains outside our mandate."

The UN mission emphasized the "critical importance" of fully implementing UN Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities arrangements through established mechanisms.

"This includes the complete withdrawal of the IDF (Israeli army) from Lebanon, the removal of any unauthorized weapons and assets south of the Litani river, the redeployment of the LAF (Lebanese army) in all of south Lebanon and ensuring the safe and dignified return of displaced civilians on both sides of the Blue Line."

Tension has escalated as the Israeli army remained in the Lebanese territory after a 60-day deadline for its withdrawal from southern Lebanon passed on Sunday.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place between Israel and Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and escalated into full-scale conflict on Sept. 23, 2024.

Under the ceasefire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line-a de facto border-in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,068 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,670 have been injured.





















