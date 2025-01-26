Israel demolishes 20 Palestinian structures in Jenin amid military assault

The Israeli army demolished 20 Palestinian houses and facilities in the Jenin refugee camp amid a military operation in the northern West Bank city, a local governor said on Sunday.

"The (Israeli) occupation forces are deliberately expanding the narrow streets of the camp to storm it with huge D9 military bulldozers and large machinery," Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub told Anadolu.

"Israeli forces are demolishing or blowing up any house or facility that stands in their way, let alone destroying 100 vehicles," he added.

According to the governor, around 2,500-3,000 families have been displaced from the camp since last month.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in the Jenin camp on Tuesday, killing at least 16 people and injuring 50 others, according to Palestinian figures.

Israeli media said the Jenin assault is part of a political maneuver by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appease far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who opposed a recent Gaza ceasefire. Reports suggest that Netanyahu promised the attack to prevent Smotrich from resigning, which could collapse the government.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's war on Gaza, where over 47,300 people were killed and 111,500 others injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 876 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli forces in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war on the enclave.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





















