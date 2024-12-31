Over 13,500 Israeli soldiers injured since outbreak of Gaza conflict: Israeli media

More than 13,500 Israeli soldiers have been injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli media said on Tuesday.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the soldiers were injured in fighting in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon and were transferred to the Defense Ministry's rehabilitation department.

KAN said around 51% of the injured are under 30 and that 43% of the wounded soldiers were suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental disorders caused by trauma.

"The Defense Ministry's rehabilitation department receives nearly 1000 injured people every day," it added.

The figure given by KAN is higher than those released by the military.

According to military figures, at least 824 soldiers have been killed and 5,550 others injured in Gaza since Oct. 7.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,500 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

At least 835 Palestinians have also been killed and nearly 6,700 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian figures.

The conflict spread to Lebanon before a fragile cease-fire was reached on Nov. 27 to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









