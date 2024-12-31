Ukraine hits Russian oil depot in Smolensk region

The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday its forces had hit a Russian oil depot in the western Smolensk region, setting fire to tanks storing oil products.

Ukraine's general staff said on the Telegram app that the depot was used for military purposes. It did not specify the weapon used for the strike but said it was carried out in cooperation with drone forces.

Smolensk region governor Vasily Anokhin said that the attack caused a

fuel spill and fire

According to his statement on Telegram, 10 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defences but the wreckage of one of them fell on the oil facility.

Ukraine has staged numerous attacks on Russian oil storage facilities and refineries.

According to the general staff, there were powerful explosions and thick smoke after the attack on the Smolensk depot.

Anokhin did not provide additional details but said the situation was "under control".