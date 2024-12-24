At least 1 Gazan killed as Israeli drone strikes civilians in Rafah

An Israeli drone strike targeted a group of civilians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, leaving at least one person dead, a medical source said.

Witnesses said that a quadcopter drone fired a missile into a gathering of civilians in northern Rafah.

The medical source said that one person was killed and another injured in the attack.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,300 people, most of them women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

















