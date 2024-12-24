Israel calls back ceasefire negotiation team from Qatar

Israel is calling back its ceasefire negotiation team from Qatar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday.

The negotiation team, which includes senior personnel from the Mossad secret service and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), is to return to Israel following a week of intensive negotiations on the release of hostages from Gaza.

The move follows recent reports of progress in the indirect negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, fuelling hopes of an imminent breakthrough.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,300 people, most of them women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.











