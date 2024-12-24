Türkiye supports Syrian return with housing, aid

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has coordinated the construction of 116,000 houses in Syria, providing shelter to thousands of displaced families, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday.



Speaking at Anadolu's Editor's Desk, Yerlikaya emphasized Türkiye's efforts to support Syrians returning home voluntarily and safely.

He noted that 110,000 families currently live in these newly brick-constructed homes across secure regions, including the Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Idlib de-escalation zones.

Yerlikaya also revealed that over 25,000 Syrians have returned to their homeland in the past 15 days, marking a sevenfold increase in the return rate.

"AFAD has worked with national civil society organizations and other supporters to make these homes a reality. This initiative allows displaced individuals to rebuild their lives in safety," Yerlikaya said.

- ASSISTANCE TO SEDNAYA PRISON

Yerlikaya also addressed AFAD's support in Sednaya Prison, responding to a request from local Syrian authorities.

The team provided advanced search and rescue equipment and expertise to assist with ongoing investigations.

"Our teams conducted thorough searches in and around the prison area. Despite their efforts, no new discoveries were made regarding missing persons or mass graves. Such places of torture are a shame for humanity," Yerlikaya stated.

- ONGOING HUMANITARIAN AID

AFAD's humanitarian work goes beyond housing initiatives. Yerlikaya explained that the agency has distributed critical supplies, including 316 truckloads of flour sourced from the Turkish Grain Board and 571 truckloads of aid coordinated by NGOs, to regions in need.

He also mentioned that President Erdogan has instructed a plan allowing each Syrian family to designate one individual for three entry-exit rights between Jan. 1 and July 1, 2025, to facilitate their return preparations.

A logistics center located in Cobanbey, near Türkiye's southern Kilis province, serves as the hub for these operations.

"This center processes over 1 million food packages and 110,400 tons of flour annually, ensuring aid reaches those in need," Yerlikaya said.

Additionally, he announced plans to open Migration Management Offices in Türkiye's Embassy in Damascus and Consulate in Aleppo to enable the use of Syrian refugees' records for administrative purposes in Syria.

Highlighting Türkiye's humane migration policies, Yerlikaya emphasized the importance of addressing migration at its source. He reiterated that the construction of brick houses and other efforts reflect Türkiye's commitment to supporting displaced Syrians with dignity and compassion.

"As of today, there are 4,164,472 foreigners with legal residence rights in Türkiye, of whom 2,920,119 are Syrians under temporary protection," Yerlikaya concluded.













