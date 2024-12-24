Terrorist group PKK/YPG targets northern Syria with attacks

In Manbij in northern Syria's Aleppo province, a car bomb attack carried out by PKK/YPG terrorists killed two people and injured two others, according to initial reports from Anadolu reporters in the field.

The blast occurred in central Manbij, which was freed from PKK/YPG control on Dec. 9 as part of operations by the Turkish-supported Syrian National Army.

SNA sources have confirmed that the attack was carried out by elements of the terrorist PKK/YPG, which has tried to expand its territory in the wake of the Dec. 8 fall of the Assad regime.

Since Dec. 20, PKK/YPG terrorists have ramped up their assaults near the Tishrin Dam on the district's southeastern outskirts.

The terrorists, armed with heavy weaponry such as Grad rockets, have also been attempting surprise attacks by emerging from underground tunnels beneath Manbij.



















