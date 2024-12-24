Jordan pledges to provide necessary support to Syria

Jordan will provide the necessary support to Syria, Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan said on Tuesday.



"Jordan will stand by the Syrian people to help them achieve their aspirations for a safe and dignified life, enabling them to secure peace, stability, and unity across all their territories," Hassan said during a Cabinet session in Amman.



"The security, stability, and prosperity of Syria are directly linked to the security, stability, and prosperity of Jordan," he added.



The Jordanian premier said his government will prioritize capacity building in Syria, particularly in the health, transportation, electricity, and water sectors.



"We will provide all necessary support to our Syrian brothers, including training and development in key sectors," he said.



Hassan said his government has taken several measures following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, including logistical arrangements, opening borders, and delivering humanitarian aid.



The premier called Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi's visit to Damascus on Monday and his talks with the head of Syria's news administration Ahmed al-Sharaa "fruitful and positive."



"We are ready to assist our Syrian brothers, and rebuilding Syria is essential for Jordan and the entire region," Safadi said during the Cabinet meeting.



During the session, Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh highlighted the country's ability to supply Syria with part of its electricity needs and offered to send a technical team to ensure the readiness of Syria's power grid. He also proposed collaboration in oil derivatives, suggesting that Jordan could serve as a hub for importing, storing, and transporting these products to Syria.



Minister of Industry Yarub Qudah noted that Jordan had resumed aid convoys to Syria shortly after the regime change, marking one of the first Arab initiatives to provide humanitarian support.



"Within days of the transition, we facilitated trade through reopened border crossings and allowed Syrian goods to be transported to various global markets via Jordan," Qudah explained.



Jordan and Syria are connected by two main land crossings: the Old Customs Crossing (Ramtha on the Jordanian side) and the Nasib-Jaber Crossing.



Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.



The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.









