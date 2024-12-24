At least 7 Palestinians killed, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

At least seven Palestinians were killed on Tuesday, the majority of whom were in northern Gaza, and several others were injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on various areas of the besieged coastal strip.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that six Palestinians were killed and scores of others injured when an Israeli warplane targeted a home in Jabalia al-Nazla in northern Gaza.

The four-story home was heavily damaged by the intense Israeli bombardment, and efforts to recover the bodies of the victims and the wounded are ongoing, with locals participating in the search for the dead and injured to provide them with the necessary assistance, the witnesses added.

In Gaza City, eyewitnesses said Israeli drones fired near Salahuddin Mosque in the Zeitoun neighborhood to the southeast of the city.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles opened fire in the northwest's Al-Sftawi area.

A medical source told Anadolu that a Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the top floor of a building near the Jabalia bus station east of the city.

According to a statement from the administration of Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, 12 Palestinians, including two children and three women, were injured as a result of an Israeli strike on an area near the Abu Areeban School.

In the southern part of the Gaza Strip, witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli artillery stationed east of Khan Younis renewed its bombardment on various areas of Rafah city.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,300 people, most of them women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









