Israel strikes 10 military sites in Syria controlled by anti-Baath groups

Israel has conducted strikes on 10 arms depots and military facilities in areas of Syria controlled by groups that overthrew the 61-year Baath regime.

According to information obtained by Anadolu from opposition-affiliated air monitoring officials, Israeli warplanes targeted Damascus' Mezzeh Military Airport, Quneitra Gara, Minket al-Hadab, Damascus Security Zone, Quneitra Tel al-Sham, Damascus Military Science Center, Tel Aqrabeh in the countryside of Daraa, Kalkaleh Military Base, Tel al-Talib in Daraa, and various sites in the town of Ghita.

The targeted locations are known to house strategic military facilities and weapons depots.

"Israeli forces have recently targeted munitions posing a threat to Israel and Syrian air defense systems at risk of being captured by rebels," Israeli daily Haaretz quoted sources in the Israeli military as saying.

According to the sources, the collapse of the Syrian army could allow armed groups to enter the buffer zone on the Israeli border.

As a result, Israeli forces have been deployed to the area, preparing for scenarios where reserve forces might be needed.





- ISRAELI MILITARY PERCEIVES 'THREATS' FROM GROUPS IN SYRIA

According to Israeli State Television KAN, the Israeli military confirmed its occupation of Mount Hermon (Sheikh Mountain) on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.

It said that air force units seized the Syrian side of Sheikh Mountain to strengthen defensive positions against "potential threats" from groups that toppled the Baath regime.

The operation reportedly began after these groups started capturing Syrian military positions near the Israeli border.

After a period of relative calm, clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Sunday, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.