UK expects Israel to keep its commitment on Golan Heights buffer zone

Britain on Monday said they expect Israel to adhere to its commitment on the Golan Heights buffer zone, reiterating that the heights are occupied territory.

Responding to a question by Anadolu on Israel's deployment of additional forces along the buffer zone separating Syria and the occupied Golan Heights, a Foreign Office spokesperson said Israel has been "clear" that their presence in the buffer zone in Syria is defensive, limited, and temporary.

"We expect Israel to adhere to this commitment," said the spokesperson, adding: "We continue to call on Israel and all sides to uphold their obligations to peace, stability, and security under international law."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy early Monday discussed Syria with Israeli Foreign Minister Sa'ar.

The UK sees the Golan Heights as occupied territory and do not recognize Israel's annexation of the region.

On Sunday, the Israeli army imposed "closed military zones" in Syria's occupied Golan Heights following the sudden fall of the Assad regime.

In response to military concerns about the potential infiltration of armed groups, the Israeli army deployed additional forces along the buffer zone separating Syria and the occupied Golan Heights.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, signaling the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

This followed the seizure of Aleppo, a major northern Syrian city, by anti-regime groups nearly a week earlier.