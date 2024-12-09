NATO chief 'hope for peaceful transition' in Syria after fall of Assad regime

NATO's secretary general on Monday hailed what he called a "moment of joy" in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime, voicing hope for a peaceful transition.

Writing on X, "Good to speak with (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan about Syria," Mark Rutte added: "This is a moment of joy but also uncertainty for millions. We hope for a peaceful transition, respect for the rule of law & protection of minorities."

Rutte also said that Russia and Iran were "complicit in the crimes of Assad."

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, signaling the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.