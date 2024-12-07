Türkiye’s foreign minister urges preventing Daesh, PKK from exploiting chaos in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underlined Friday that the chaos in Syria should not be allowed to benefit terror organizations such as PKK, Daesh/ISIS.

It came during a telephone call with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, that addressed the situation in Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Emphasizing the importance of not repeating past mistakes, Fidan underlined that at this stage, the regime must act realistically by engaging in dialogue with the opposition and initiating a political process.

He highlighted that all actors in the region should play a constructive role.

Fidan also said it is important to take necessary measures to prevent chemical weapons held by the regime from becoming a risk for the region.

Emphasizing the importance of humanitarian aid reaching Syria, Fidan noted that Türkiye has provided the necessary support.







