Erdoğan: Syria has had enough wars, Syrians deserve freedom, security, peace in their homeland

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress of the AK Party in Gaziantep, addressing recent developments in Syria.
Erdoğan said Saturday he hopes neighbouring Syria "finds peace", as anti-regime groups fighting to overthrow Bashar al-Assad closed in on the capital, Damascus.
"Our wish is for our neighbour, Syria, to find the peace and tranquility it has been dreaming of for 13 years. Damascus regime couldn't grasp value of hand extended by Türkiye and didn't understand what it meant. Syria "s tired of war, blood and tears," Erdoğan said in a statement.
Here are highlights from President Erdoğan's remarks:
Renewed fighting between regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of the major city of Aleppo.
By Nov. 30, opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city center and established dominance across the Idlib province.
On Dec. 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the terrorist group PKK/YPG in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.
Anti-regime forces captured Hama on Thursday and continued to advance on Friday, seizing the Rastan and Talbiseh districts in the Homs province.