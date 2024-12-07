US president-elect Trump attends Paris' Notre Dame reopening

US President-elect Donald Trump is in Paris for the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday, marking a symbolic moment in the historic structure's recovery five years after a devastating fire engulfed it in flames.

French President Emmanuel Macron personally welcomed Trump at the Elysee Palace's entrance, highlighting the strong ties between the two leaders during Trump's first term in office.

"It is a great honor for the French people to welcome you five years later," Macron stated. "You were the president at the time when the cathedral burned, and I remember the solidarity and your immediate action. So welcome back again."

Trump, on his part, reflected on his past collaborations with France and praised the French people.

"We had a great relationship, as everyone knows, and we've accomplished a lot together," he said.

Trump also touched on global challenges, hinting at future discussions with international partners.

"It certainly seemed like the world is a little crazy right now, and we'll be talking about that," Trump added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also arrived in Paris for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Macron to address the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, according to local reports.

This marks the first meeting between Macron, Trump, and Zelenskyy following Trump's re-election.

It is expected approximately 40 heads of state will attend the reopening ceremony, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Prince William, son of King Charles III.

The reopening of Notre Dame marks a significant achievement in the long restoration process, which included extensive cleaning of the cathedral's stonework and structural repairs in the wake of the April 2019 fire, which investigators said was probably due to an accident.

Starting Dec. 16, the cathedral will return to regular visiting hours and will host additional events, including the return of the Crown of Thorns-which played a role in the Passion of Jesus, his suffering on the cross-on Dec. 13.