Israel violates another cease-fire, killing bike rider in drone attack in southern Lebanon

One Lebanese was killed on Saturday in an Israeli forces drone strike targeting his motorcycle in Deir Siryan in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) confirmed the Israeli attack and reported that the bike rider was killed.

The incident occurred despite a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which went into effect on Nov. 27 in the hopes of ending 14 months of fighting between Israel's army and Hezbollah.

However, the peace agreement brokered by the US and France proved fragile, as Israeli forces attacked southern Lebanon on the same day shortly after the agreement was signed, with authorities in Beirut confirming 156 cease-fire violations since then.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line—a de facto border—in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The US and France are responsible for overseeing the agreement's implementation, but details on enforcement mechanisms are unclear.

Over 4,000 people have been killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and over 1 million others have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.







