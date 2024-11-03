Israel issues new evacuation orders for civilians in eastern Lebanon ahead of attacks

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders on Sunday for civilians in eastern Lebanon ahead of imminent attacks in the area.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that residents in the town of Douris and the city of Baalbek were in proximity to facilities allegedly associated with Hezbollah.

He ordered residents to evacuate immediately and move away from the area by at least 500 meters within the next four hours.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,900 people have been killed and over 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.