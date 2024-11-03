TRUMP SAYS: THE GERMANS DIDNT LOVE ME

Trump says: 'The Germans didn't love me'

"They didn't love me, and I have heritage there," said the Republican presidential candidate during a stop in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

DPA WORLD Published November 03,2024

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures, during a campaign rally, in Lititz, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 3, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Former U.S. president Donald Trump spoke about his difficult relationship with Germany during an election campaign appearance on Sunday.







Trump's paternal ancestors hail from Kallstadt in the south-western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.



He noted that the Germans had loved his predecessor in the White House, president Democrat Barack Obama.



"You know why? Because they ate our lunch," said the Republican presidential candidate for the election on Tuesday, referring to his notion that Germany has allegedly been successful at the expense of the United States.



Trump then spoke about then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel: "They didn't love me because I said you gotta pay. You gotta pay. I said to Angela. Angela, you haven't paid."



Trump was presumably referring to Germany's defence spending in view of its NATO obligations.



Mimicking a German accent, the Republican said that "Angela" had told him that "[Germany] will start [paying] by 2035."



"They think we are stupid people," he added.





















