Armed gang in Italy steals over €1M in electronics in warehouse heist

DPA EUROPE Published November 03,2024 Subscribe

A gang has stolen electronic devices including smartphones and tablets worth more than a €1 million ($1.1 million) in an armed robbery at a parcel service warehouse in Italy.



Italian media reported on Sunday that the thieves had followed a sophisticated plan, involving the blockage of the entrances to the site near Piacenza in northern Italy with stolen vans, which they then set on fire.



According to the reports, the gang was divided into three groups. One gained access to the site and threatened the security guards, another positioned the vans that were later set on fire, and the third group scattered nails across the site.



Although the police responded quickly, they were unable to gain access to the site, allowing the robbers to take the goods undisturbed.



The perpetrators – probably around 15 people – were able to escape and fled to the nearby motorway in the direction of Cremona in the Lombardy region.



There were initially no reports of injuries, though the security guards were said to be in shock.

























