13 children dead after lightening hits in refugee camp in Uganda

At least 13 children were among 14 people killed when lightning struck the metal roof of a makeshift church in a Ugandan refugee camp, authorities in the East African country said Sunday.

Police said the deadly incident happened in the Palabek settlement camp in northern Uganda, which primarily houses refugees from South Sudan.

Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke said that besides the 14 deceased, 34 others were injured. He added that there were no reports of fire breaking out following the strike.

Around 50 people took shelter in the church Saturday evening when a heavy storm hit the area, injuring several who were subsequently admitted to health centers.

Fatal incidents involving lightning is commonly reported in Uganda during the wet season.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, Uganda has one of the highest rates of lightning strike deaths in the world.

In 2021, lightning killed 18 schoolchildren and their teacher in a classroom in the western Kiryandongo district.