PROTESTS ERUPT ACROSS EUROPE AGAINST ISRAELS ATTACKS AGAINST GAZA, LEBANON

Protests erupted in several European cities, including Stockholm, Amsterdam and Vienna, as hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets Saturday to voice outrage against Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Protesters gathered in the Odenplan area, marching toward the Swedish Parliament while holding baby models symbolizing children killed in Gaza.

Chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine ," " Free Gaza " and " Stop the genocide ," they demanded an immediate cease-fire.

"I would like to say to everyone who does not participate in the protests that this is not just about Palestine. The Zionist regime wants to expand its territory and involve the US and the EU in war against countries like Iran," said Swedish activist Sofia Johansson.

In Amsterdam, hundreds gathered in Dam Square to protest the genocide in Gaza and the historical Balfour Declaration of 1917, which facilitated the occupation of Palestine.

Speakers criticized Western governments, particularly the Netherlands, US, UK and Germany, for their support of Israel's actions, expressing hope that international institutions would act to stop the conflict.

Protesters, many carrying Palestinian and Lebanese flags, shouted slogans such as "Shame on you, Netherlands, your hands are bloody" and "Israel bombs, Netherlands pays."

Activists also rallied in Columbusplatz Square in Vienna, carrying banners that read: " Murderer Netanyahu " and " Free Palestine ."

"A kind of genocide alliance has formed. There is a genocide alliance that seeks to justify the genocide that Israel has been committing for over a year and provides every kind of support," according to Austrian activist Wilhelm Langthaler.

He pointed out the toll on civilians, stating that nearly 44,000 Palestinians have been reported dead, with estimates suggesting the number could reach nearly 200,000.

Astrid Wagner, an Austrian lawyer, addressed the legal repercussions faced by supporters of Palestine.

"Sometimes symbolic penalties are imposed, or cases are closed without any criminal proceedings. However, the main issue here is our rights, such as freedom of expression, democracy and the rule of law. These protests are important to defend these fundamental rights," he said.

As the protests unfold, they reflect a growing sense of urgency and solidarity among activists across Europe, demanding justice for Palestinians and an end to the violence in the region.