Residents in flood-hit Valencia heckle, throw mud at visiting Spanish king

King Felipe VI of Spain (CR) is heckled by angry residents who throw mud and objects during his visit to Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 3, 2024, in the aftermath of devastating deadly floods. (AFP Photo)

Residents in Spain's Valencia region hurled insults and mud at the country's king and queen on Sunday after severe floods claimed the lives of over 200 people.

Visiting the town of Paiporta, King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Carlos Mazon, head of the Valencia autonomous government, were met by a group of about 100 angry protesters who called them "murderers" and threw mud and shovels in their direction.

The hostile reception escalated to the point that they had to leave the area quickly.

Paiporta had been hit particularly hard by the devastating floods, which have resulted in 217 confirmed deaths, mostly in Valencia, since they began on Tuesday. Local authorities indicated that search and rescue operations are ongoing, with some individuals still missing.

Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Sanchez hurried back to their vehicles, while King Felipe and Mazon struggled to engage with the crowd. Due to the unrest, the king's planned visits to other flood-affected areas were canceled.

Regional Policy Minister Angel Victor Torres, who leads the Crisis Desk established by the Spanish government, warned that the crisis is ongoing, with forecasts of more downpour, up to 150 liters per square meter, expected in regions including Castellon and Almeria.

Transportation remains disrupted on 67 roads in Valencia, while approximately 3,000 people are still without electricity, and internet outages persist across several districts.

The flood-stricken area is also facing shortages of water, food, and security, with reports of looting. Twenty individuals have been arrested for theft last night.

Over 17,000 security personnel, including police, firefighters, and military, have been deployed to assist. Many residents in small towns impacted by the floods have expressed frustration to Spanish media, voicing concerns over the slow arrival of aid.