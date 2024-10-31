Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets Israeli sites with combat drones

An Iraqi group backed by Iran on Thursday claimed five attacks against Israeli targets in support of the Palestinians and Lebanon.

According to separate statements, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq group said it attacked two vital targets in the occupied Golan Heights with combat drones.

The group also said it struck other vital targets, including military ones, in northern and southern Israel.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq affirmed its "continuation of operations to strike at the enemy's strongholds at an increasing pace."

A drone attack on Oct. 4 by the group targeting an Israeli army site in the Golan Heights killed two soldiers.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 43,100 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, over 2,800 people have been killed and more than 12,900 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground assault into southern Lebanon.











