Türkiye expects positive outcome on purchase of Eurofighter jets soon

Türkiye expects a positive outcome on the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets soon, sources in the National Defense Ministry sources said on Thursday.

"Discussions are ongoing with government officials from the UK and representatives from the manufacturing company regarding the sale of the Eurofighter Typhoon to our country," the sources said.

"We expect a positive outcome soon. With the initial payment for the procurement of the F-16 Block 70, the contracts have come into effect."

The Eurofighters are produced by Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK. For a sale to go forward, all the countries must agree.

The sources added that technical discussions are ongoing with U.S. government officials and representatives from the manufacturing company on the procurement of the F-16 Block 70.

In October 2021, Türkiye requested from the U.S. 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft as well as 79 modernization kits to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level.

Asked about the recent lifting of covert and overt embargoes on Türkiye, the sources said global and regional developments, along with Türkiye's geostrategic and geopolitical significance, are increasing day by day.

"This situation has led the countries concerned to reassess their restrictions. Another important point is the progress our country has made in the defense industry," they said.

Türkiye has largely become capable of meeting its own defense and security needs and this has also positively influenced the partial lifting of covert and overt embargoes, the sources stressed.

TÜRKİYE'S ANTI-TERROR EFFORTS



The Turkish forces "neutralized" 198 PKK terrorists in the past week, including those in northern Iraq and Syria, a spokesperson at the National Defense Ministry told a weekly press briefing in Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

Last week, the terror group attacked the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara, which killed five people and injured 22 others.





















