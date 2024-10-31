President Erdoğan: It is our duty of brotherhood to stand by Palestinian people

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday spoke at a joint press conference with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Senegal's stance on the Palestinian issue, which is based on the two-state solution, is "extremely valuable," said Erdoğan.

"We are following the steadfast stance of our African brothers, who understand what oppression, war and massacre mean, against Israel's genocidal policies," the Turkish president stated.

Senegal's stance on the Palestine issue based on a two-state solution is extremely valuable, Erdoğan added.

"Imperialists have learned in Africa that a peaceful future cannot be built on blood and massacre," Erdoğan said, adding: "The same truth will also be evident in Gaza and Lebanon."

On Israel's attacks in Lebanon and Palestine, Türkiye's president said that the region is "heading toward a serious firestorm," warning that the upcoming period will be much more troubled.

Erdoğan also urged all countries with a "sense of conscience" to put more pressure on the Israeli government.